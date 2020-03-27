Share:

LAHORE - The world netball governing bodies have postponed the international netball events due to coronavirus in the world. Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Araintold The Nation that the three international netball events have been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, including Asian Women Netball Championship, Asian Men Netball Championship and World U-15 Girls Netball Championship. The Asian Women Netball Championship 2020 was scheduled to be held at Korea from June 19-26, 2020, which will now be played in December 2020, where total 12 countries will take part including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, India, Thailand, Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipe, Pakistan and Brunie. He said that the Asian Men Netball Championship 2020 also has been postponed, which was to be held at Singapore from May 29-April 5, 2020, but it will now take place in December 2020, where teams from Malaysia, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, India, Thailand, Pakistan and Brunie exhibit their prowess.

The International Girls U-15 Netball Championship2020 was due to be held at Melbourne, Australia from June 29to July 5, 2020 and the date will be announced later. Mudassar said that the PNF has already postponed all the netball activities in the country due to coronavirus pandemic till April 15, on the special instructions of government and Pakistan Sports Board.