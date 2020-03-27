Share:

The death toll in the country from COVID-19 rises to 10 after Punjab reported its fourth coronavirus death on Friday.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a 70-year-old coronavirus patient died in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital here on Friday. He was a resident of Sheikhupura.

This is the fourth coronavirus death in Punjab and second in Lahore.

It must be noted that there are 1,235 confirmed coronavirus case in Pakistan, according to the latest report released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus on Friday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that Sindh province has been affected more due to the virus, where the number of cases stands at 429, Punjab 408, Balochistan 131, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered to utilise all national resources to fight coronavirus pandemic and directed concerned authorities to get cooperation from foreign companies.

The premier had made the statement while meeting the officials of a Chinese company Challenge today. The Chinese company has donated 15,000 medical suits to Pakistan and 7,000 metres special fabric for producing medical gear.

PM Imran Khan said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) could utilise all production capability of the country and provide essential equipment to people associated with medical field working on the front line to contain COVID-19. He also instructed to get cooperation of foreign companies.