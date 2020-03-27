Share:

MOHMAND - On the directives of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government, the post office Ghalanai yesterday provided month­ly pensions to retired government em­ployees at their doorsteps in respect of precautionary measures of COVID-19 in Mohmand tribal district.

Talking to media, a postman, Muham­mad Ayaz Khan, told that they have at least 250 pensioners including widows and they have distributed 2.20 million rupees amongst these pensioners at their doorsteps.

He said that it is the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s directives that due to spread of COVID-19 they cannot call them to post office, therefore, they distributed the pen­sions at their doorsteps. Pensioners in the remote villages woke up to a pleasant surprise when a postman knocked on their on Wednesday morning.