TIMERGARA - The residents of Lower Dir have demanded of Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mah­mood Khan and Health Minister to immediately provide Person­al Protective Equipment (PPE) for doctors and paramedical staff, who are dealing with the suspected patients of COVID-19 in various hospitals and quaran­tine centers in the district at the risk of their own lives.

Talking to The Nation, Coordi­nator Dir Qaami Pasoon (DQP), a rights body in Lower Dir Je­han Alam, social activists Akbar Khan Lala, Umar Zada, Ibrash Pasha, Khan Badshah and oth­ers said it was the prime re­sponsibility of elected mem­bers from Lower Dir district to ensure availability of ventila­tors and COVID-19 testing kits in health facilities besides pro­vision of PPEs for doctors and paramedical staff who were at the front line against COVID-19 outbreak.

It is worth to mention here that the coordination council of doctors and paramedical staff at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara had threat­ened the other day to boycott their duties in case the govern­ment failed to provide PPEs to the staff.

“Elected representatives from Lower Dir should take people of Dir in confidence regarding their performance in this hour of trial, where the elected rep­resentatives from Dir had gone missing”, they questioned.

Formation of the Corona Co­ordination Council (CCC) having parliamentarians, bureaucrats and members from civil society as its members was the need of the hour, they suggested.

When this scribe contacted MPA Dr Sumaira Shams, Chair­person Standing Committee on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, apprising her about the pathetic condition of Lower Dir hospitals, she said that she was in continuous coordination with Commissioner Malakand and Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower and they were updating her regarding the situation.

“I am going to take up the is­sue of missing facilities at the DHQ Timergara and other health units at Dir Upper and Dir Lower with the Health minister and soon will do whatever I can for the people of Dir”, she added