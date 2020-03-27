Share:

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the Punjab government should immediately provide protective kit to doctors and nurses, working on COVID-19 patients

In a statement he has expressed concern over the inhumane treatment of Corona patients in Mayo Hospital Lahore. He demanded an investigation into Corona patient death at Mayo Hospital. In this case it is very important to held accountable for the negligence and apathy, he said.

He added, "We already have reservations on the care of Corona patients in Punjab Hospital."