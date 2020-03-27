Share:

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Pakistan Railways, Mian Farrukh Habib the government on pattern of Chinese government will cordon off specific areas to control the outspread of COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel here on Friday, Farrukh Habib said, “Chinese government’s to be followed to contain novel virus.”

He urged the masses to be careful as no vaccine was invented to cure coronavirus and the only solution was prevention.

While responding to a question, Farrukh Habib said that cordoning off the suspected areas completely was crucial to prevent the effected persons from moving in the vicinities as the virus was highly infectious.