ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan says protection of underprivileged segments is responsibility and topmost priority of the government. He was talking to focal person on shelter homes Naseem ur Rehman in Islamabad on Thursday. The Prime Minister said our attention is focused on the destitute people during difficult times. He said government will increase its focus and attention on helping these people. Imran Khan directed to give full attention on provision of food and health facilities to people staying in shelter homes. He also called for making philanthropists as part of this good deed to increase its scope. The Prime Minister said with the increased participation of philanthropists, the management and working of shelter homes will improve and their numbers will increase.