ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the establishment of a system to ensure quick dispensing of public service is the real objective of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, she said that the provision of forty facilities to citizens at their doorsteps through the use of modern technology was an evidence of this government’s being pro-people.

The SAPM said that the prime objective of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to create an effective and dynamic system for the provision of public service.

She said that launch of a unique app by the PM was poised to enhance citizens’ access to the latest technology and would help them redress their problems. This app, she added, would help citizens to find ways to solve their problems at their homes. By using this unique app, the people would not have to visit government offices, they would be able to contact the concerned departments online to meet their needs.

The entire nation had to be united to tackle the challenge of the coronavirus, and everyone should play a responsible role at this difficult time, she stressed.

With the use of this app, citizens would be able to report to the authorities if any medical store or pharmacy was selling masks at expensive rates, she added. She said that the app would help promote coordination and cooperation among all relevant organizations.

The app can be used to lodge requests or complaints pertaining to e-policing, emergency services, domicile, ID card, land revenue record, arms licenses, registration of vehicles, payment of token taxes, issuance of birth and death certificates.

Islamabad police salute to health staff

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has appreciated the doctors and para-medical staff performing services at this critical time and treating patients facing Coronavirus.

He termed them as `heroes of the nation’ and asked police officials to salute those health staff performing duties in this critical time. The IGP also appealed the people to cooperate with police, district administration and law enforcers in combating Coronavirus and stay at homes as a precautionary measure. The IGP said that police officials should ensure maximum cooperation with health staff as they are on the front-line in fight against Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested 116 persons over violation of section 144 during last 24 hours and also registered 22 cases against such persons. Pillion riding has been banned in the city and it has been directed to close while shops excluding medical stores and of edibles. The section 144 has been imposed in the city as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus and it is the responsibility of every citizen to follow these directions.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin said that implementation on government directions would be fully ensured. He appealed the citizens to stay home and avoid social interactions and unnecessary movements to defeat this virus.

DIG (Operations) said that Islamabad police is ready to tackle challenging situation and morale of force is very much high. He said precautionary measures are the only solution against Coronavirus and citizens should take care health of their families.

He said that meetings are being arranged with representatives of civil society and notables of community including slum areas. The announcements are being made from Masajid and other places for adopting preventive measures against Coronavirus.