KARACHI - Being the nation’s own oil marketing company, PSO stands with the people of Pakistan during these challenging times as COVID-19 grips the entire country. The company has joined hands with different welfare organizations to provide ration bags containing food, groceries, and basic hygiene products to vulnerable families and daily wage workers in numerous cities across Pakistan. Hospitals have been provided with testing kits and medical equipment to help deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients in major cities. Front line healthcare workers have been equipped with protective gowns and masks as they work round the clock to deal with the outbreak. Along with the establishment of numerous hand washing and sanitizing points in collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Karachi, PSO is also working with various ambulance service providers and extending support in terms of fuel through DigiCash cards as they cater to Corona patients.