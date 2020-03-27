Share:

ISLAMABAD - The authorities on Thursday ordered to seal Rimsha Colony in Sector H-9 and Shehzad Town here after confirmed reports of two individuals infected with Novel Coronavirus in each of the area.

District Magistrate issued a notification in this regard under Epidemic Disease Act (1958), in larger public interest and to prevent widespread outbreak of Coronavirus in the areas.

Pakistan Army, police and Rangers have been requested to cordon off the areas to ensure public safety, according to the notification.

Both the areas had one positive case each. Health teams will monitor the areas and take further measures to secure residents against the virus.

The areas will be opened after health survey.

The authorities have also asked the people who attended the funeral prayer of mother-in-law of Faisal Mahmood of Shahzad Town on March 20 to go into isolation and test for Coronavirus.

Mahmood had recently returned from a Tableegi mission.

Later, his mother-in-law died and he kept interacting with the people.

After he felt symptoms of Coronavirus, he was tested positive which ultimately led to sealing of the area.

In the meantime, area of BharaKahu is also being partially opened.

The total number of Coronavirus patients in BharaKahu and Shahzad Town is 16, according to the authorities.

NO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED DEATH IN CAPITAL

The authorities termed the death of a person in sector G-13 here reportedly due to Coronavirus as rumours.

“There is no death due to Corona in Islamabad. Please do not listen to rumours,” Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat took to Twitter to state as the rumours started taking rounds in the city.

“It was drug overdose. His friend who gave him has ran away and is being chased. Very unfortunate that Edhi volunteer without any investigation issued a statement,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

Actually, according to the DC, Ahmed Hassan was administered drug by Ahmed Khan. During the preliminary investigation, it proved to be a drug case and there was no case of death due to Coronavirus in Islamabad, confirmed the authorities.

DISINFECTION PROCESS STARTS

Meanwhile, on the advice of public health experts, the authorities have started disinfection in Islamabad.

“We have started from PIMS, then Bhara Kahu, then Sabzi Mandi and then will target all high density areas today and will continue,” said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad on Thursday.

The procedure apparently does not look that sophisticated but it is effective, he added.

SOPS FOR TAXI SERVICE IN

CAPITAL

District Magistrate Islamabad also issued a notification for smooth functioning of taxi service in the city amidst increasing tally of Coronavirus patients in Islamabad.

According to a separate notification, driver will ensure wearing of mask and gloves as reuse of mask and gloves has been prohibited.

The passenger must wear mask and will sit on the back seat of taxi. The taxi driver will disinfect vehicle after each passenger, the notification said.