KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government has released Rs580 million for distributing essential food items among the needy people during the lockdown in the province.

Provincial minister for information said that Rs20 million would be given to each district, so that through this amount the administration of that district could purchase the ration and then distribute it among the daily wagers and other people in dire need of financial assistance.

In his statement issued here on Thursday, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah once again requested the people to cooperate with the government in these testing times and completely follow its instructions. Provincial Information Minister said that although this was an extremely difficult time, but it would pass too, adding, “That in the meantime, we all will have to be careful.”

He told people that unless there was a medical emergency or they had to buy food or any other necessary item, there was no need to get out of their homes. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that by staying at their homes, people would not only be able to protect their families, but others as well.

The provincial minister for information said that even in this difficult situation, the Sindh government was working day and night to minimize the problems being faced by the people.

He also urged those people who ventured out of their homes for an urgent piece of work to fully cooperate with the security personnel on the roads, keeping in mind that they too were fulfilling their obligations by risking their lives.

Nasir said that the Sindh Chief Minister had also directed to ensure that all health facilities were provided in jails to the prisoners, and that every prisoner was kept at a distance from the other.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah once again appealed to the people and said that without their cooperation this battle against coronavirus could not be won. “The more the people will cooperate, the sooner we will get rid of this pandemic,” he concluded.