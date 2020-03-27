Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday increased the period of limitation for filing of suits, applications, petitions and appeals due to current situation of Coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, the Registrar Office of the apex court issued a notification in order to deal with difficulties faced by litigants who are hampered in filing suits, applications, petitions and appeals etc before various legal for a provided by laws on account of partial/ compete lockdown announced by the federal/provincial governments.

It added that the Supreme Court of Pakistan including its institution branches are functioning all over the country while observing various safety protocols. It maintained that on account of curtailment of movement and non-availability/ scarcity of means of transportation, it is difficult for litigants to file suits, applications, petitions and appeals for reasons beyond their control. The notification said that now therefore, in exercise of powers available under Article 191 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with Order II rule I and Order XXXIII Rules 1, 3, 4, and 6 of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, it is hereby notified as follows:

“For the purposes of Sections 4 of the Limitation Act, 1908 (“the Act”) for the purpose of calculation of period of limitation, provided under the Act or any other law, the Institution Branch of the Court, at the Principal Seat and the Branch Registries, shall be deemed to be closed from 22.03.2020 till 21.04.2020 (unless withdrawn earlier), for those litigants who are unable to approach this court on account of the lockdown announced by the Federal/ Provincial Governments,” said the notification.

It added, “Notwithstanding the above, there shall be no bar on filing of applications, petitions and appeals etc within the statutory period of limitation.”