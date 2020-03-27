Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two-time Academy Award Winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy releases the third and fourth episode of “FUNDAMENTAL. GENDER JUSTICE. NO EXCEPTIONS” titled “United States – Rising Power” and “KENYA – Girls at the Heart of It” respectively. The episodes have been directed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and produced by Safyah Zafar Usmani and Shahrukh Waheed from SOC Films. Indeed, this is the first time an all Pakistan Crew has created a global series. This is also the first global series to be officially presented and released by YouTube Originals and Refinery 29.

The third episode of FUNDAMENTAL from United States, “Rising Power” focuses on the intersectional justice movement in the US led by people of color and how it confronts oppression and patriarchy each day. In an increasingly polarized and racially segregated United States, white supremacy and patriarchy are thriving. Conservative and liberal leaders alike refuse to address the outsized impact of institutional and systemic violence on people of color, women, and queer and gender nonconforming people.

The episode is based out of Madison, Wisconsin, focusing on community organizers Kabzuag and M, co-directors of Freedom Inc. What began as a sexual assault support group has grown into an organization at the forefront of battles over education reform, police brutality, land access and ownership, women’s safety and security, and mental health. Driven by their own intimate experiences of violence and poverty, M and Kabzuag have carved out a space for multiracial, multilingual, and multigenerational community members to disrupt a broken system, equipping Black, Hmong, and Khmer, women, queer, and gender nonconforming folks with the tools they need to confront oppression in all facets of their lives and ultimately build a roadmap toward shared liberation.