Share:

ISLAMABAD - A study from the University of Surrey has provided a comprehensive guide on which tree species are best for combating air pollution that originates from our roads — along with suggestions for how to plant these green barriers to get the best results. Air pollution experts from Surrey’s Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) conducted a wide-ranging literature review of research on the effects of green infrastructure (trees and hedges) on air pollution.

The review found that there is ample evidence of green infrastructure’s ability to divert and dilute pollutant plumes or reduce outdoor concentrations of pollutants by direct capture, where some pollutants are deposited on plant surfaces.