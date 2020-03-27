Share:

Two doctors who were treating COVID-19 patients in Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine center have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

According to Punjab Secretary for Primary Healthcare Muhammad Usman, both doctors were treating patients in the DG Khan Isolation ward.

Dr. Usama and Dr. Saba, detected with Covid-19 have been kept in an isolation ward and are undergoing treatment, said health secretary.

He said that the condition of both doctors is out of danger.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to nine while 1,235 have been affected, according to the latest report released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus on Friday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that Sindh province has been affected more due to the virus, where the number of cases stands at 429, Punjab 408, Balochistan 131, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, another death was reported due to the virus, taking the tally to 9 countrywide. 21 patients have recovered their health, the report reads.

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown on Friday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 24,000 people dead.

In Spain, the number of fatalities surpassed those of China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged three months ago, making it the hardest-hit nation after Italy.