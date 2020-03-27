Share:

LAHORE - Twenty supreme Ulema of all schools of thought including Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and later in a joint communiqué, they all advised the people to stay home and perform prayers regularly at their place. They also paid tribute to medical experts, doctors and paramedical staff on waging an effective war against coronavirus.

According to details, those ulema who met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar included Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith chief Senator Prof. Sajid, Jamia Asharfia Chief Maulana Fazal Rahim, Jamia Naeemia Chief Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Badshahi Mosque’s Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, Maulana Abdul Mulk, Pir Sahibzada Raza Muhammad, Dr. Mumtaz-ul-Hassan Bharvi, Maulana Muhammad Amir, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Sahibzada Abdul Mustafa, Allama Niaz Hussain Naqvi, Pir Nazim Hussain Shah, Maulana Afzal Hussain Haideri, Maulana Sahibzada Fazal Rahim, Dr. Tahir Raza Bokhari, DG Auqaf and others. Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah was also present on this occasion.

The situation created in the wake of impending coronavirus threat; government’s measures and public advisories and other matters were discussed in the meeting.

In the joint communiqué issued after the meeting, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that all segments of society including Ulema were getting united to save 220 million Pakistanis from corona pandemic. The Ulema assured that they would fully cooperate with the government in implementing its directives regarding safety from corona and “In Sha Allah, together we all will defeat coronavirus”. All the Ulema advised the general public to adopt preventive measures by staying home and performing prayers regularly at their homes. Punjab Governor said that if people did not take government’s appeal of staying home seriously then government would not hesitate to take stern action to save them from corona at every cost.