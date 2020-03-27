Share:

President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump as quoted by the China Central Television that China was ready to provide assistance and support to the United States in order to promote its fight against the spread of coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to cooperate to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to revive global health and prosperity, the White House said in a readout on Friday.

“Having participated in a teleconference with G20 leaders earlier in the day, both leaders reiterated their commitment to cooperate to protect lives and livelihoods,” the White House said following Thursday's phone talks between the two leaders. “The two leaders agreed to work together to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and restore global health and prosperity.”

As of Friday, the United States has overtaken China as the country with the largest number of infections with the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Johns Hopkins University revealed on its website.

The data provided by Johns Hopkins University revealed that there are 82,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the United States versus China’s 81,782.

The COVID-19-related death toll in the United States is still lower than the death toll in China, with 1,178 Americans having died versus the 3,291 Chinese fatalities.