ISLAMABAD - The United States stand with Pakistan in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak, American envoy in Pakistan Paul Jones said yesterday.

In a video message, the Ambassador said: “Pakistan and the United States are partners in the fight against coronavirus.” Ambassador Paul Jones highlighted the support the United States was providing to Pakistan.

“Our commitment to is deepen our collaboration with new technologies and resources, and guidance for American citizens in Pakistan,” he said. In particular, Ambassador Jones encouraged American citizens in Pakistan to register for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive security and health alerts.

Ambassador Jones noted: “We’ve made Pakistan a priority country for emergency coronavirus assistance. We redirected $ 1 million in existing funding, and provided $ 1 million in new funding for lab and emergency supplies and to enable communities to identify potential coronavirus outbreaks.”

He added: “The United States and Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges, and this partnership has been critical as we work together against coronavirus…to achieve our shared goals of health and prosperity of our peoples.”

Earlier, the US announced $ 1 million aid to Pakistan to combat the coronavirus. US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells said that the US was providing $1 million to Pakistan under the USAID programme “to bolster monitoring and rapid response” against coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said that US and Pakistan both were longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has crossed 1100. The virus had emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, and has spread to at least 164 countries and territories around the globe, according to the World Health Organization.

Last week, Asian Development Bank released $ 50 million for Pakistan in an effort to fight and fend off the deadly pandemic. An official statement by the global money lending body said that the grant will be exclusively given to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority.