Karachi - After giving innumerable laudable performances on the small screen, the actor who is known for his versatility Zahid Ahmed signs for the lead role of the upcoming film, ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’. This marks Ahmed’s debut on the Pakistani silver screen.

‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ features the superstar Zahid Ahmed in the lead role opposite Saba Qamar. The two have appeared together in multiple projects on television in the past. For the film, Ahmed plays the role of a police officer helping a girl who is stuck amidst turmoil. In doing so, he hopes to impress her with a very elaborate lie and that forms the crux of the story.

The actor’s last performance for the television drama ‘Ishq Zahenaseeb’ attracted a lot of appreciation. Talking about the film Ahmed opines, “Ghabrana Nahi Hai is a complete family entertainer with subtle, yet impactful social messages built cleverly into the script. I am excited about my debut on the silver screen and am also thankful to the producers Jamil Baig and Hassan Zia for believing in me and giving me this solid opportunity.”

‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is produced by Jamil Baig, who is already recognized for his massive contribution in the revival of Pakistani cinema, by establishing the largest state of the art multiplex chain in the country, Nueplex Cinemas, and by co producing multiple films under the banner, Excellency Productions. Along with Jamil Baig, Hassan Zia is also co producing the film, he has produced several successful films and tele-dramas in the past two decades.

The film is written by Mohsin Ali and directed by Saqib Khan. Thestar cast also includes Syed Jibran, Nayar Ejaz, Sohail Ahmed and Afzal Khan.

Keeping the cast and crews’health and safety in mind amidst the pandemic; the shoot of the film came to a pause as well. Other than ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’,Zahid Ahmed is also producing content for his YouTube channel. The date of his film release and more details of each project will be disclosed at a later date.