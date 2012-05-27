



LAHORE - Today it is not the due judicial process but the judge who has the final say and jury system should be introduced for the provision of justice, viewed former Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Mian Allah Nawaz in an exclusive interview with Family magazine.

The retired chief justice said that both democratic and dictator governments put pressure on the judges of the superior judiciary, of whom at least one half are honest.

“My confrontation with former dictator Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf started as soon as I assumed charge as the chief justice of the LHC,” informed Nawaz, adding that former Prime Minsiter Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had also offered me a place in his Cabinet.