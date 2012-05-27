BAHAWALLPUR - Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Station Director Sajid Hassan Durrani and other staffers have expressed pleasure and gratitude over the up-gradation of pay scales of the PBC employees which will be affective from July 1, 2012. They termed the move a sigh of relief for the employees particularly of the lower scales, saying it would also help improve their professional approach.The PBC Bahawalpur staff also expressed gratitude to PBC DG Murtaza Solangi for taking steps for the welfare of the employees. –Reporter

Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Station Director Sajid Hassan Durrani informed The Nation that the PBC DG had been taking keen interest to provide maximum facilities to the employees.