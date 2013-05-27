

ISLAMABAD - The chances of striking some lucrative deal with Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) is depleting for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), as the latter has come in a comfortable position to form government sans Maulana Fazlur Rehman's support.

Sources aware of the ongoing parleys between the two sides said that although Mian Nawaz Sharif is eager to have Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his side in the government yet by attaining simple majority without the support of any other party in the National Assembly PML-N has come out of the pressure of the smaller parties and groups, which used to blackmail the major political parties in government formation.

On the other hand the nationalist parties' refusal to include JUI-F in Balochistan government has also hampered the talks between Fazl and Nawaz Sharif, who could not even give time to him for one-on-one meeting due to his busy schedule for making immediate plans to tackle the major issues confronting soon after assuming power.

Sources in PML-N said that though it was the strong desire of Nawaz to take Fazl onboard, yet his acts speak contrary to his wishes as right from the beginning PML-N had never supported any of his demand be it the joint efforts to form government in KPK or securing some important position for his party in Balochistan.

Now having crossed the golden figure of 172 without the support of any other party or group in the National Assembly, the PML-N has come in a position to dictate its terms in the negotiations with smaller parties and groups if they desire to join the government.

As some 18 independents have already joined PML-N in National Assembly so their tally stands at 144 without reserved seats count with which the figure would be 181 as PML-N would be getting some 32 seats reserved for women while another five would come in its fold from reserved seats for minorities. With the addition of another 15 MPs from PkMAP, NP, PML-F and NPP the total strength of the coalition partners would be 196.

In the given situation the PML-N would not be requiring the support of JUI-F at all in the Lower House of the Parliament. However, the alliance with JUI-F would be beneficial to the government in other ways as in KPK the JUI-F was the major political party in the opposition with 17 MPs with PML-N behind it with 16 and joined together they could become a formidable force in the opposition to give tough time to the coalition government in restive KPK led by Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf.

Similarly, inclusion of JUI-F in alliance with PML-N would bring in the support of seven senators to the government, which would be in minority in the Upper House of the Parliament even after forming government at the Centre.

So, in the given situation it would be quite difficult for Fazl to have some lucrative deal with the PML-N government and would have to accept all what PML-N would offer him, otherwise Fazl would have to sit on opposition benches, perhaps a very difficult task from him and his party. A source in the PML-N said that the party leadership was in no mood to go for adventurism and wanted to focus on the monstrous challenges facing the country, and that was the reason PML-N leadership had shown no interest in proposal of Fazl to form government in KPK with the support of smaller parties and independents.

These sources further said that with the same spirit the PML-N would not be interested in attempting to alter the current composition of the Upper House of the Parliament and would prefer to wait till March 2015 when the next Senate elections would be held and the party would come in a position to have its chairman in place. These sources said that in case the party would go for enhancing its strength in the Upper House of the Parliament they would prefer to have Awami National Party in its fold which right now has 12 members in the Senate as compared to seven of JUI-F.