LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team may well be without injured star all-rounder M Hafeez when they visit England later this summer.

The 35-year-old former T20 captain picked up a knee injury during the Asia Cup earlier this year and has been rated as extremely doubtful for the four-Test tour to England. He was in superb form as Pakistan beat England 2-0 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) late last year, with scores of 151, 98 and 51. The right-hander also played in the World Twenty20 but made just one significant contribution, with 64 against Bangladesh in Kolkata, and was left out of the games against New Zealand and Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) says his knee is 'unsatisfactory' and it seems unlikely they will risk selecting the Sargodha-born veteran despite his importance to the side. Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had named him on his 21-man list for a skill camp, but he will miss that as well as the ongoing physical training programme at the Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad.

In his press conference for announcing 21 players for skill camp, Inzamam showed his confidence in Hafeez recovery and presence in the playing XI against England. But the chief selector also revealed that if Hafeez won’t be available for the national team, then the selection committee could pick up an opener from Pakistan A team.

Hafeez averages more than 40 in the five-day game and, with Pakistan batsmen traditionally struggling in English conditions, would be a certainty to bat up the order against Alastair Cook's side if fit.