ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid , an ex-official member of the Parliamentary Committee framing Terms of Reference (ToRs) on Panama Papers, has been made member of the body in place of Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

"A notification has been issued in this regard by the National Assembly Secretariat," official sources in the secretariat told state-run media on Friday.

According to the previous notification, Senators Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Aitzaz Ahsan, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Muhammad Ali Saif and Ilyas Ahmad Bilour; and Members of the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Anusha Rehman Khan Advocate, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Akram Khan Durrani were members of the committee.

While, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid was attending the committee meetings as its ex-officio member.