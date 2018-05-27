Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of All Pakistan Workers Confederation, has said that the provincial governments should follow the federal government by announcing grant of honoraria to the employees on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“They should also ask the industrialists and traders of the country that they should also ensure honoraria payment to their employees at this occasion. Honoraria payment should be ensured to the workers engaged in Electricity, Railway, Wapda, PWD, Irrigation and other autonomous bodies,” he said in a press statement.

It was highlighted that state has an obligation to care the welfare of citizens, particularly low wage working class, therefore, the government should set an example itself encouraging the industrialists and traders to follow the example of the federal government. He has also written letters to the prime minister and provincial chief ministers and chief secretaries to get accepted the just demands.