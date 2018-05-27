Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has issued a transfer and posting orders of six police officers, informed a spokesman on Saturday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the RPO, he said. According to him, RPO Wisal Fakhar has transferred Sub Inspector Hasnat Ahmed from Attock and posted in Rawalpindi. Similarly, SIs Muhammad Arshad and Sajid Mehmood have also been transferred from RPO Office and posted in Rawalpindi district, he said.

He said the three Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) namely Suhail Khan, Khurshid Ahmed and Kamran Elahi, who joined RPO Office after transferring from Police College Sihala, were posted in Attock district. He said RPO ordered all the police officers to immediately report to their new place of work.