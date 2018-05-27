Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - As many as 800 lady health workers were booked with A-Division police for ransacking the deputy commissioner's office and holding the staff hostage during a protest for release of pending salaries.

The case was registered on a complaint of Deputy Commissioner Office Complex Caretaker Nazim Ali Khan. He, in his complaint, alleged that the lady health workers, led by Health Workers Union (HWU) Punjab president Rukhsana Anwar, district president Fatima Jabeen and tehsil general secretary Masarrat Fatima, had occupied the building of deputy commissioner's office.

"Not only did they occupy the building but they also ransacked the furniture and held the staff hostage," he added. "About 100 staffers of the deputy commissioner's office saved their lives by fleeing from the scene," he claimed.

HWU Punjab president Rukhsana Anwar, on the other hand, flayed the administration for getting an FIR registered against the lady health workers despite resolution of the issue after negotiations. "We do not fear FIRs and will raise voice for our rights at every forum," she vowed.