Share:

KAMALIA - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a national institution which is working in the right direction under Justice Javed Iqbal.

This was stated by PTI Kamalia tehsil president Dr Zafar Iqbal Jakhar during a media talk here the other day.

He said that the corrupt people should be held accountable regardless of any political party or social class. He condemned unnecessary criticism on the NAB, saying Pakistan and democracy would progress only due to accountability process.

He said that corruption had weakened roots of the country, adding that it was time to rid the country of the menace of corruption. He maintained that the entire nation stood behind the NAB and in accountability of the corrupt. "No one should be spared in accountability," he asserted. "Pakistan will progress and people will be prosperous only after the end of corruption," he added.