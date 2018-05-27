Share:

LOS ANGELES - Alicia Silverstone has filed for divorce, two months after the 41-year-old actress announced that she and Christopher Jarecki decided to go their separate ways following 13 years of marriage. Alicia Silverstone has filed for divorce. Two months after the 41-year-old actress announced that she and Christopher Jarecki decided to go their separate ways following 13 years of marriage, the actress has filed papers to make it official.

According to court documents, the cause of the split was ‘’irreconcilable differences’’ and spousal support will be based on a prenuptial agreement couple signed before their marriage. No details of the prenup have been revealed.

The pair will also share custody of their seven-year-old son Bear Blue Jarecki.

When they announced their split, Alicia and Christopher insisted that they still ‘’love and respect each other’’.

Alicia’s representative said at the time: ‘’They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.’’ The ‘Clueless’ star - who is a vegan - tied the knot with the S.T.U.N frontman in a beautiful ceremony in Lake Tahoe in California back in 2005 as their friends and family watched her walk down the aisle barefoot on the rocky beach. Meanwhile, Alicia - who has tried to keep her relationship out of the public eye - recently admitted that she found it tough growing up in the spotlight.

She said: ‘’Being the most famous teenager in the world was uncomfortable, awkward and odd. There were good parts, too. I got to hang out with Bono in Ireland and go to a small private club with Mick Jagger. Or I could call up Woody Harrelson and go on a trip to Peru to save the rainforest together.

Or when you’re on an airplane and the flight attendant is extra kind to you and takes care of you because they’re really a fan of your work. Those things were nice, but the hard part was being a kid - I was really young - and it was completely unnatural. There was a period in my life where there was so much upset and stress that I was trying to get out.’’

