Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced that chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive on a 4-day visit to KP tomorrow (May 28) with an aim at to mobilise the party workers and activists for the general elections.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, the PPP KP Secretary Information Senator Rubina Khalid said that Bilawal Bhutto would hold meetings with the party office bearers, MPAs, MNAs and would also visit various districts of the province to participate in iftar dinners. She said that Bilawal would reach Peshawar from where he would go to the residence of the party’s provincial president Humayun Khan and later participate in an iftar dinner at the residence of former provincial speaker Kiramatullah Chagharmatti.

Flanked by PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai and PPP KP Deputy Secretary Information Gohar Inqilabi, Senator Rubina said that on May 29, the PPP chief would address lawyers at Peshawar High Court and later will move to Mardan to hold meetings with the party office bearers. He will also participate in an iftar dinner to be arranged by former provincial president Senator Khanzada Khan in Mardan, she added.

Similarly, on May 30, Bilawal will visit Peshawar Press Club and will also participate in iftar dinner at the residence of former PPP KP president Syed Zahir Ali Shah in the provincial metropolis. On the final day of his visit, May 31, the chairman will move to Swabi to participate in an iftar dinner, Rubina said.

About the merger of Federally-Administered Tribal Area (FATA) with KP, Senator Rubina Khalid said that it was a dream of PPP founding Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and slain premier Benazir Bhutto that tribal people should be brought to the national mainstream so that the backward areas could be brought at par with the developed areas of the country.

She said that the credit for Fata merger went to PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar and other lawmakers who had very actively advocated the cause of Fata and succeeded to achieve the target by passing the Fata merger bill from National Assembly and Senate.

========