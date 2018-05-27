Share:

MULTAN - Renowned Urdu spy-fiction novelist Mazhar Kaleem MA was laid to rest here at a local cemetery on Saturday. He passed away after a prolonged illness, family sources confirmed.

A large number of citizens, writers, thinkers and intellectuals attended his funeral offered at Abdali Masjid. He was born in Multan in 1942 and held a Masters degree in Urdu literature besides an LLB.

Mazhar Kaleem rose to popularity across the country due to his Urdu spy-fiction novel popularly known as 'Imran Series'. Although, the Imran Series was originally a creation of Ibn-e-Safi, another well known Urdu fiction writer, Mazhar Kaleem took this genre to new heights and wrote over 600 novels. He introduced many new characters in the series which attracted Urdu readers from across the world. Family sources claimed that the number of books written by Mazhar Kaleem was beyond 5,000. Imran series is comprised of one of the Urdu's best selling spy novels, the series basically revolved around Ali Imran, a comical secret agent who controls the Secret Service. The first book of the series, Khaufnaak Imarat, was published in October 1955.

Mazhr Kaleem's popular works include, Makazonga, Sabolate Aager, Shogi Pama, Double White, Kaya Palat, Shalmaak, Bagop, Khamoash Cheikhein, Calendar Killer, Ganja Bhikari, Ladies Secret Service (Imran Fareedi Series), Black Prince, Aika Baan and Hara Kari. He had also served at Radio by hosting a Saraiki talk show, Jamhoor-de-Awaz, from Multan station of Radio Pakistan.