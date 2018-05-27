Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have registered a rape case against a man on complaint of his spouse and began investigation, informed sources on Saturday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Race Course under section 377 of PPC against Naheem Akhter on written complaint of his wife Maria Naz, they said. However, police failed in arresting the accused.

According to sources, Maria Naz, in Dhoke Banaras, appeared before police and lodged complaint stating that she got married to Naheem Akhter in September 2016. She alleged that her husband often tortured her over her refusal for having marital relations with him in an unnatural way. She accused her hubby of torturing her severely by tying her arms and legs with rope.

Maria told police that her in-laws are also crime partners of her hsuabnd. She requested the police to register a rape case against her husband and to arrest him. Police lodged case against accused and began investigation with no arrest so far.

In Gujar Khan, police booked a man allegedly trying for assaulting a 9 year old girl sexually and launched investigation.

A citizen Allah Dad Khan, resident of Barki Jadid Ward 2, appeared before Gujar Khan police and tabled an application in which he accused Basit Gulzar of kidnapping her little daughter MB for assaulting her sexually and asked police to register Case against accused. A Case was registered against the man by police.