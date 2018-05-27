Share:

LAHORE - Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center where he met CEO Prof Dr Saeed Akhter and other management members.

The consul general was accompanied other officials. The guests were warmly welcomed by the hospital management and were given a detailed tour of the hospital.

They were glad to know that PKLI is focused on reducing the burden of kidney and liver diseases, including eliminating hepatitis from Pakistan by raising awareness about preventive measures in addition to providing facilities to the poor. The visitors expressed that PKLI is an excellent project that would definitely raise the standard of healthcare delivery in Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and explored avenues of collaboration.

Dingbin said that the consulate will provide scholarships to help PKLI train staff, including nursing and paramedics.

The consulate in Lahore donated $50,000 to the hospital as a goodwill gesture by the People's Republic of China. Prof Dr Saeed Akhter thanked them for the visit and for their resolve to support the noble cause. Dr. Saeed mentioned that there is heavy prevalence of Hepatitis in Pakistan and China so both sides should join hands to eliminate the deadly diseases through collaboration in cutting-edge research and sharing of modern technology. The CEO also briefed the delegation of Chinese Consulate that the Government of Punjab will provide full financial support to the hospital to operate 500 beds for the first 3 years. Afterwards, government will give 25% recurrent budget and the hospital will generate 75% of the budget each year through various activities including diagnostic services, donations, zakat, patient care, hotel, shopping mall etc.

Dr Jehangir Abbas, Associate Medical Director; Dr Muhammad Mubeen, Associate Medical Director; Dr Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad, Director Medical Education; Dr. Masooma Saeed, Consultant Anesthesia, were present on this occasion. Some of PKLI’s foreign qualified and experienced consultants were also part of the meeting with the visitors. Altamash Pervaiz, Head of PKLI’s Marketing Department, accompanied the guest for a tree plantation at the hospital.