Share:

KASUR - Policemen are protectors of the lives and honour of the common man. They sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. They are potent symbols of courage and valour.

These views were expressed by Regional Police Officer Sheikhupura Range Zulfiqar Hameed during an address to a prize distribution of police officials here the other day.

He maintained that every official of Kasur police was determined to render his life for the task he had been assigned to. On the occasion, he distributed cash prizes and commendatory certificates to 30 officials of Kasur police including District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat. He pointed out that prizes and commendatory certificates served as an impetus for the policemen to perform their duty more enthusiastically.

DSP City Circle Hafiz Saeed Ahmed, police inspectors, sub inspectors and assistant sub inspectors received commendation certificates and cash prizes.