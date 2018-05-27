Share:

ISLAMABAD - General elections 2018 on national and provincial assemblies seats will be held simultaneously on July 25, formal notification issued by President Mamnoon Hussain here, offering the prospect of what would be only the second-ever democratic transfer of power in the country.

President Mamnoon on Saturday signed a summary forwarded by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding holding of general polls 2018 on July 25.

“The president has approved July 25 as the date for holding general elections in the country,” a spokesman from Mamnoon Hussain’s office told AFP.

The date was also confirmed by the Government of Pakistan’s Twitter account and was reported by state media outlets.

As per the notification, the elections for both national and provincial assemblies will be held on the same day.

The announcement comes as the current government enters its final week in office. It is expected to hand over power to a caretaker administration in the coming days.

According to a TV channel, the Election Commission of Pakistan is likely to announce the election schedule within two or three days.

Earlier this week, the ECP had sent a summary to President Mamnoon proposing holding of the 2018 general elections on any date between July 25 and 27.

Under Section 57 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017, the president holds the authority to announce the date for elections in consultation with the ECP.

The five-year constitutional term of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly will end on May 31 while the Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies will complete their terms on May 28.

According to clause 224 of the Constitution, elections for the national and provincial assemblies are to be held within 60 days following the day the term of the assemblies expires.

The interim set-ups at federal and provincial level have to be put in place days within the dissolution of the assemblies as per Articles 224 and 224A of the constitution dealing with holding of elections and its related mechanism.

Turmoil continues to rock the country after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court last July on corruption charges and later barred from politics for life.

Sharif was the 15th prime minister in country’s 70-year history - roughly half of it under military rule - to be removed before completing a full term.

After Sharif was ousted from power, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took over the premiership.

Pakistan completed its first-ever democratic transfer of power following elections in 2013, when the government headed by the Pakistan People’s Party handed over to the PML-N, following a landslide victory.

The general elections are largely expected to pit the PML-N against its main rival, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by former cricket star Imran Khan.

Since he was ousted, Sharif and the PML-N have become increasingly vocal in their confrontation with the country’s military establishment and courts, claiming they are victims of a conspiracy to reduce the power of their party.

Despite the numerous court rulings against the PML-N, the party has won a string of recent by-elections proving it will likely remain a powerful force.

In a related development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the process of delivering final electoral rolls of over 100 million registered voters to all districts of the country will be completed by May 27.

According to ECP, the process is underway for sending lists of registered voters to districts, which had reached the figure of 105,955,407 with 59,224,262 male and 46,731,145 female voters.

Out of total registered voters 60,672,868 were from Punjab, 22,391,244 voters were from Sindh, 15,316,299 voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,299,494 voters from Balochistan, 2,510,154 voters from FATA and 765,348 voters from federal capital.

The ECP said that in Punjab, the male voters were 33,679,992 while female voters were 26,992,876. In Sindh the male voters were 12,436,844 while female voters were 9,954,400.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the male voters were 8,705,831 while the female voters were 6,610,468. In Balochistan the male voters were 2,486,230 while the female voters were 1,813,264.

In FATA the male voters were 1,507,902 while the female voters were 1,002,252. In federal capital the male voters were 407,463 while the female voters were 357,885.

The ECP also reviewed preparations for the general elections, directing provincial chief secretaries to ensure the security of returning officers and polling staff.

While district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) have been appointed mostly from the lower judiciary, the assistant returning officers (AROs) have been selected from the civil bureaucracy – mainly the district administration group officers.

Per the polling scheme announced by the ECP, as many as 86,436 polling stations will be set up for the elections, including 48,667 in Punjab and 18,647 in Sindh. In FATA and KP, 14,655 polling stations will be established and 4,467 in Balochistan.

The announcement for the general elections, however, comes in the backdrop of failed talks between the federal government and opposition over the caretaker setup, which will be responsible for holding these elections since the tenure of incumbent governments, both at the Centre and provinces, will expire on May 31.

At the Centre, a parliamentary committee will now decide the name of the caretaker prime minister as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah failed to reach a consensus on the matter.