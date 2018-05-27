Share:

LAHORE - A petition on Saturday was filed before the Lahore High Court against delimitation of two provincial constituencies—PP-151 and PP-160 of Lahore.

Punjab opposition leader Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed filed the petition and submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held the delimitation of the two constituencies in violation of the election laws.

He said the ECP failed to address the objections raised by him and others pertained to the delimitation of the constituencies. The petitioner prayed to the court to set aside the delimitation held by the election commission and order to consider the objections and do fresh delimitation.

A number of petitions have already been moved to the court by both sides treasury and opposition wherein they had questioned the delimitations in various constituencies.

Plea against Nawaz

The Old Anarkali police told a sessions court on Saturday that they could not register a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his recent remarks on Mumbai attacks as it was not within its jurisdiction.

Police submitted written reply to the court of Additional District & Sessions Judge Saifullah Hanjra, saying that the alleged crime did not happen within the jurisdiction of Old Anarkali police and it could not register the FIR against him (Nawaz Sharif).

Sardar Aftab Ahmad, a local lawyer, had moved the petition against Nawaz Sharif, saying that he gave interview to an English newspaper wherein he talked about Mumbai attacks to pleas the enemies of the country. He said PM Abbasi also defended Nawaz Sharif instead of taking lawful action against him.

The petitioner pleaded the court that he approached the SHO concerned but he was reluctant to take action against Nawaz Sharif and incumbent PM Abbasi. He asked the court to order the police lodge FIR against Nawaz Sharif for his statement and against PM Abbasi for endorsing his stance rather than taking action against him. At this, the court sought more arguments from the lawyer-petitioner and put off further hearing until May 28.