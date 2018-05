Share:

Girls are taught to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to them that they can have ambition but not too much. Girls should aim to be successful but not too successful otherwise they will threaten the men

Years ago our prophet (S A W) married a woman was one of the most powerful and influential woman of her tribe and prophet loved her. Take notes, don’t teach the girls to limit their goals because they might be too high.

ZEHRA ALI,

Karachi, May 4.