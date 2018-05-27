EASY COMES, EASY GOES

- 12:56 PM | May 27, 2018 Imran eyes victory on July 25
- 11:47 AM | May 27, 2018 ECP to hold consultative meeting of all political parties on Thursday
- 11:37 AM | May 27, 2018 PM in Gilgit to inaugurate various development projects
- 11:11 AM | May 27, 2018 Our families would be killed': Rohingya brace for monsoon
- 10:57 AM | May 27, 2018 Golden age for Kylie as Australia's pop princess turns 50
- 10:36 AM | May 27, 2018 Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League
- 10:07 AM | May 27, 2018 Qatar bans Saudi, UAE goods from stores
- 10:36 PM | May 26, 2018 Film mogul Weinstein appears handcuffed in court to face rape charges
- 10:07 PM | May 26, 2018 General elections to be held on July 25
- 9:20 PM | May 26, 2018 Thousands march in France against Macron reforms
- 9:09 PM | May 26, 2018 Amir's double strike sparks England collapse in first Test
- 8:40 PM | May 26, 2018 Singh terms Jadhav's appointment as RAW's biggest failure
- 8:23 PM | May 26, 2018 Modi accepts fitness challenge but faces opposition backlash
- 8:17 PM | May 26, 2018 Over 100 migrants escape from Libya trafficking camp
- 7:24 PM | May 26, 2018 Korean leaders meet after Trump threatens to quit Kim summit
- 6:55 PM | May 26, 2018 ICC probes pitch-fixing charges involving Sri Lanka
- 6:47 PM | May 26, 2018 Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing Oman, killing 2
- 6:36 PM | May 26, 2018 Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge of Ambassador to US on May 29
- 6:17 PM | May 26, 2018 NAB's top priority to recover looted money: Chairman
- 6:17 PM | May 26, 2018 China, Burkina Faso establish diplomatic ties after Taiwan ditched