KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the development sector generated employment opportunities, rotated capital and created development activities.

He said this while giving a presentation to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto at Chief Minister’s House on Saturday. The event was attended by former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, provincial ministers, chairman of planning and development department and principal secretary to the chief minister.

Murad said that policymakers always attached priority to the development sector. He said that establishment of basic infrastructure, which acts as a catalyst for domestic and foreign investment, is an important initiative of the government.

For the education sector, Murad said that budgetary provisions have been increased by 71 percent. He said that more than 20,000 new posts were created during the last five years. Over Rs23.87 million were spent on repair and maintenance of schools and colleges, he said.

He said that during the last five years, funds for M&R were increased from Rs4.38 million in 2013-14 to Rs5.625 million in 2017-18. This shows an increase of 28.4 percent. He said that budget for the Sindh Education Foundation was increased from Rs2.215 billion to Rs9.593billion and grants in aid for universities were continued with Rs5 billion through these years.

He said that budget for education management organizations was increased from Rs0.2 billion to Rs1 billion and funds for provision of free textbooks were increased from Rs1.4 billion to Rs2.1billion. He said that position holders and A-1 graders were given Rs0.9 billion and Rs1.2 billion, respectively, during the last two years. He said that funds for free registration of students with boards were increased from Rs1 billion to Rs2 billion during the last two years. The Sindh government established 28 degree colleges and 50 schools with a comprehensive/Cambridge system throughout the province, he said.

In the health sector, Shah said, budgetary provisions were increased by 174 percent. He said that 38,010 new posts were created during the last five years.

The repair and maintenance budget for health facilities was increased from Rs256 million in 2013-14 to Rs1.28 billion in 2018-19, he said. This shows a 500 percent increase, he added.

Talking about law and order, the chief minister said that budgetary provisions had been increased by 109 percent. He said that 48,944 new posts were created during the last five years in Sindh Police. For repair and maintenance of police offices/buildings, he said, Rs2.339 billion were spent during the last five years. During the last five years (2013-14 to 2017-18), he said that special security units were strengthened with an investment of Rs2.175 billion. He said that Rs8.785 billion were allocated for procurement of arms and ammunition.

Referring to irrigation, Shah said the irrigation department was given special attention and its budget was increased from Rs14.36 billion in 2013-14 to Rs22.74 billion in 2018-19. This shows an increase of 58 percent, he said. He said that 2601 new recruitments were made in lower grades.

The chief minister said the energy department was the most important department and it had the capacity to overcome energy crisis in Sindh. It budget has been increased from Rs305.671 million in 2013-14 to Rs23.88 billion in 2018-19. It is an increase of 77.14 percent, he said. He said that Rs20 billion has been allocated for 2018-19 for clearance of liabilities of Hesco and Sepco, Rs3 billion were power subsidy for captive power plants, Rs128.120 million for grant-in aid for Thar Coal Energy Board, Rs100 million for grant-in aid for Sindh Coal Authority, Rs50 million for grant/seed money for Sindh Energy Holding Company (Pvt) Ltd for onward release to Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

Shah said that budget for women’s development has been increased from Rs64.522 million in 2013-14 to Rs433.96 million in 2017-18. This is an increase of 700 percent. He said that budget for social welfare has been increased from Rs937.345 million in 2013-14 to Rs1.6 billion for 2018-19. This shows an increase of 71 percent.

He said that budget for minorities has been increased from Rs175.6 million in 2013-14 to Rs848.324 million in 2018-l9. He said this shows an increase of 383 percent. He said that about 45,156 persons of minority communities have benefitted from government’s policies.