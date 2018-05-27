Share:

After overcoming multiple challenges which confronted it for quite some time, Pakistan is now emerging as an attractive destination for foreign investors from across the world, the country is quite commendably not only achieving appreciable economic growth but also facilitating connectivity to the entire region.

This is in nutshell what Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is quite busy and active as always, has said while addressing a function ‘Emerging Pakistan’ in Islamabad the other day.

According to the reports in the media, PM Abbasi said our ambition is to provide Central Asia, Afghanistan, Western China and the broader region the most efficient access to the sea and world markets, terrorism, economic challenges ad various regional issues have been appropriately, adequately and successfully dealt with by taking them head on positively, Emerging Pakistan is a vision to develop our exports and put the name of Pakistan on the world map as a leading exporters, due to pragmatic economic policies of the government our exports are rebounding with double digit growth, economy is growing by much as six per cent and Foreign Direct Investment has been the highest in a decade.

Regarding great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the PM said that it is providing direly needed infrastructure across the country and shortage of power, gas and other commodities are now things of the past and massive income tax reforms undertaken for the first time will hopefully allow entrepreneurs , investors and businesses to come forward to increase production and also create more employment opportunities.

Hopefully, what the prime minister has talked about augurs well if everything materializes in a positive manner in the right direction with passage of time to benefit Pakistan and its people immensely.

M.Z.RIFAT,

Lahore, May 4.