HYDERABAD - Two low intensity explosions occurred at the railways tracks near Sehrish Nagar area in Qasimabad here Saturday, suspending the railway track for a couple of hours.

According to SP Zahida Parveen Jamro, the Karachi-bound trains from Punjab were stopped briefly at the Hyderabad Railway Station until the Bomb Disposal Squad cleared the spot.

She informed that the area’s residents informed 15 emergency police about the explosion which was also heard to a long distance. She added that the police and BDS immediately reached the place and began clearing the area after collecting samples of the exploded device.

Citing the BDS the SP told that two non-electric devices, both improvised explosive devices, were placed on both the upcountry and down country tracks. The SP said the police have started investigation of the incident.

Meanwhile, the BDS’ in-charge Ramdan Panhwar informed that the non-electric devices weighed between 100 grams to 150 grams. Although both the devices exploded, no major harm was caused to the track, he added.