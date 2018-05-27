Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Opposition Leader in the KP Assembly Lutfur Rehman have agreed to nominate Manzoor Afridi as caretaker chief minister of the province.

The decision was taken after consultations between Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Opposition Leader Lutfur Rahman on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Manzoor Afridi belongs to Tehsil Bara of Khyber Agency. He is brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) newly-elected Senator Ayub Afridi and also the first cousin of Javed Afridi, chairman of cricket team Peshawar Zalmi.

His grandfather Haji Aka Khail Shah Afridi served in Pakistan Army while his another cousin Mirza Mohammad Afridi is also a senator from FATA.

He would be the first chief minister from FATA after merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The family members and people from FATA have expressed jubilation over his nomination however official notification is expected to be issued today (Sunday).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Muhammad Atif confirmed the name of Manzoor Afridi for the slot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has also approved Afridi’s name for the slot of caretaker chief minister.

The tenure of the incumbent government will complete on May 31 after which the new chief minister and caretaker cabinet will take charge of the interim set-up for next three months.

Other names which were considered for the slot included former Director General NEPRA Himayatullah, senior journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai, former chief secretary Abdullah and former Inspector General of Police Abbas Khan.