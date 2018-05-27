Share:

Islamabad - An intermediate student of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-6/2, belonging to Quetta, has gone missing, The Nation learned on Saturday. The female student left her college hostel and was dropped to thae airport on Thursday by college staff members as she had to fly to Quetta However, the girl never reached home.

Sources informed The Nation that Miss BB, was enrolled in the first year of ICG- F-6/2 and was residing in the college’s girls hostel. Sources added that the incident occurred on Thursday when the parents of the missing girl contacted the college administration and informed that BB had not reached home. According to the sources at least three staff members of the college had accompanied the missing girl to the airport while she was also in contact with her parents.

“However, the parents continued to wait but the girl didn’t arrive from Quetta airport and her phone was also found switched off,” said the source. On contacting the college administration for details of their daughter, the parents were told that Miss BB had been safely dropped to the airport till her boarding took place.

However, The Nation contacted three staff officials of the college who were allegedly sent to drop the missing girl to airport. They initially denied the incident and failed to give details. “All the concerned staff switched off their mobile soon after the incident was reported on the direction of top officials of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to shelve the issue,” said the source.

Principal College ICG-F-6/2 Miss Rubina talking to The Nation confirmed that the incident occurred but college administration had fulfilled its responsibility of boarding the student.

“She confirmed her boarding by informing the college staff, and similarly informed her family that she is boarding now,” said the principal. She said that the staff left the airport after receiving this confirmation message.

“Her parents informed college that BB has not reached Quetta,” she said. She rejected any lapse on the part of the college arrangements and said that the staff returned after making sure that the girl is ready for boarding. “It could be a family matter,” she said. Principal also said that the incident took place on Thursday and her family was in contact till Friday. However, no contact was made on Saturday on the issue. “Allah Hafiz, I’m boarding the plane,” she said in her last message sent to her family.

Miss Rubina said that due to the summer vacations, all the female students have gone home making it very difficult to involve them in the investigations.

However, she also said that DG FDE and relevant director were immediately informed about the incident. The nation repeatedly contacted DG FDE Hasanat Qureshi for his comments but could not be reached.