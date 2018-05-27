Share:

SIALKOT - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seized 1,500 Pakistani passports from a house situated in Sialkot Cantt during a rain.

FIA officials said that the accused was involved in sending people to Saudi Arabia under various Umera packages. A few days ago, the FIA had seized 6,000 passports from a travel agency being run by accused Ahmed Javaid, Qasim and Hamza in Sialkot city's congested Khadim Ali Road area. The FIA arrested three accused Ahmed Javaid, Qasim and Hamza.

The FIA officials said that the accused were involved in Rs630 million fraud as they got the amounts from the local people by offering the Package.

Meanwhile, a local magisterial court has granted a three-day physical remand of the accused to FIA in the big financial scam case.

FRIENDS DROWN IN CANAL: Uggoki-based two friends Asif and Hassan drowned in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) while bathing there near Sambrial. The divers of the Rescue 1122 were busy searching the bodies in the canal.