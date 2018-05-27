Share:

GUJRANWALA - Federal Defence Minister Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurated a water filtration plant at Gujranwala DHQ Hospital here the other day.

Later, the minister inspected different wards of the hospital, inquired after patients' health and sought their comments about the facilities they were being rendered at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the PML-N government had paid full attention to improve the health sector in the country. "For the purpose, it has sanctioned huge funds for the uplift of all hospitals across Punjab," he claimed.

He said that the PML-N would win the general election again, adding that the N-led government would continue serving the masses without political discrimination.

DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Anwar Aman briefed the minister about the facilities being provided by the hospital management to patients.