LAHORE - Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League and Member National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that democracy is the only solution to put country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Talking to media here after the visit of Institute of Mental Health, Hamza Shahbaz strongly criticized the politics of PTI and Imran Khan and said that five years of KPK people had been wasted by PTI government.

Imran Khan should go to the masses in KPK and seek pardon from them on false promises, he added. Along with Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan what kind of revolution, Imran Khan can bring, he questioned. People of Lahore have once again rejected the politics of allegations and after trying three times Imran Khan could not undertake visit of Lahore and was badly rejected by empty streets.

Hamza Shahbaz said that no one could deceive the masses and people were well aware of the fact that who had served them or not. He added that in the Health Sector of Punjab a lot of work had been done besides provision of modern facilities in the public sector hospitals.

Hamza Shahbaz took round of emergency and other sections of Institute of Mental Health and enquired about the health of the patients. He expressed sympathies with them and said we must pay special attention towards these persons involved in mental diseases. He said no one should challenge each other as general elections were close and people would be deciding that who was eligible for their vote.

Hamza Shahbaz said that people's mandate should be respected at all costs.