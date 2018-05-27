Share:

LOS ANGELES - Henry Cavill has admitted he is still keen to play James Bond in the future.

The 35-year-old actor auditioned for the iconic role in 2005 but lost out to Daniel Craig, and with his rival expected to bow out of the franchise after the next movie in the series, the ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ star is keen to try out for the part again.

He said: ‘’I think the idea of playing Bond is... I know the idea of playing Bond is one that really tickles me. I think that would be enormous fun.

‘’It all depends on who the people up top want. I’m sure they’re going to be making decisions in the next couple of years about who the next Bond is. Hopefully I’m on the list.’’

After it was suggested Henry could do a tour of spy franchises after also appearing in ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’, the ‘Batman V Superman’ star instead suggested he could see how many iconic roles he can fit into his career.

He said: ‘’The other thing to do would be iconic characters. Superman, James Bond, and Indiana Jones would probably be the next big thing. Imagine that.’’

The ‘Justice League’ star has admitted he’s keen to play Superman in another movie, but he refused to draw on whether there’s anything in the pipeline.

He told Empire magazine: ‘’Unfortunately I can’t say anything. It’s something which is all in the works at WB. They’re getting all their ducks in a row and working things out.’’

Former Bond director Martin Campbell - who worked on ‘GoldenEye’ and ‘Casino Royale’ - previously suggested Henry would be ideal for the role when he got older.

He previously said: ‘’Perhaps Henry Cavill was too young for it then, he was 22 at the time we auditioned for ‘Casino Royale’, but maybe he could still be James Bond in the future.

‘’After all, Pierce Brosnan did a great screen test only to eventually get the part years later.’’