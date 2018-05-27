Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja on Saturday hosted an iftar dinner in the honour of Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal. Widow of martyred constable Hidayatullah Niazi was handed over a cheque of Rs10 million as compensation on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that it was the first time in the history that martyr’s family was compensated within a month of announcement.

He said that credit went to the IG (welfare) whose special interest and effective measures had made this happen within a short period of time. Niazi embraced martyrdom in an encounter on in Clifton area on April 21.

Khowaja also hailed the provincial government for supporting welfare of policemen and said that it had always supported the department. “The efforts of home minister are highly commendable,” he added.