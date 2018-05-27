Share:

ANF arrest heroin-smuggling passengers

RAWALPINDI: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Railway Police have separately thwarted two attempts of heroin smuggling at New Islamabad International Airport and Rawalpindi Railway Station, informed sources on Saturday.

ANF held the two smugglers while another smuggler managed to escape the arrest at the hands of Railway Police, sources said.

According to sources, ANF staff was checking the luggage of passengers who were boarding a Kuwait-bound flight when the staff spotted suspicious activities of a male and female passenger. The suspects were taken to ANF Counter for further investigation during which they confessed to digesting heroin filled capsules, sources added. The passengers were taken to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where doctors recovered heroin capsules from their stomachs. A case was registered against the smugglers who were identified as Akhter Gull and Faryal Bibi, hailing from Peshawar.

Separately, Railway Police also foiled an attempt of smuggling 5 kg drugs via train by seizing two compressor type tanks. According to sources, an unknown smuggler came at Railway Station and tried to board a train. However, Railway Police stopped him and asked to put his luggage on scanning machine. However, he left two small tanks and fled. Later on, police found 5 kg drugs concealed tactfully in the small tanks. Railway police began investigation after lodging a report.–Staff Reporter

Iftar incomplete without ‘Dahi Bhalay’: Report

ISLAMABAD: During the holy month of Ramadan, people’s most preferred desi food item for ‘iftari’ is ‘Dahi baray’ as the sale and demand of “Dahi Baray” has witnessed an increase in various cities including the federal capital of Islamabad.

A report aired by a private news channel said, Dahi baray (Gram flour fritters in yogurt) are very famous in Pakistan due to their soft texture and delicious taste. They can easily be made at home and are a good option for iftar.

Dahi baray is a centuries-old savory snack, made of deep fried lentil flour balls soaked in thick yoghurt and spices.

“With every Ramadan, the number of buyers increase,” Ali Umer a shopkeeper said while serving his long line of customers outside his outlet in Islamabad”.

“The sale has double increased comparatively to normal days as people come to my shop to buy dahi bhallay for iftari”, he added.–APP

Demand of prayer mats increases during Ramazan: Report

ISLAMABAD: The demand and sale of prayer rug or mat used by Muslim devotees during the holy month of Ramadan has gone up all across the country as Muslims engage in increased prayer and charity during the holy month.

A report aired by a private news channel said, to believers around the world and through the ages, a prayer rug or mat known as sajjadat salat, a term borne out of the acts of prostration done during Islamic prayers (sujood) is found in every Muslim home and is often a constant travel companion that goes with the worshiper.

“Sales increases during the month of Ramadan because Muslims try to follow Sunnah and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). So, they use prayer mats,” a shopkeeper said. Another shop owner said that Ramadan brings a windfall for them. Ahmed Ali, a customer at one of the stalls, said that he was there to buy new prayer mats.

“It is customary for us to purchase prayer mats and holy books from stalls outside the mosque every year in Ramadan,” Ali said, adding that he prefers thick prayer mats for the long Taraveeh sessions.–APP

The Mosques becomes a hub for sales of prayer related accessories. Many customers said they travel to the market from nearby towns to buy prayer mats in bulk.

A vendor of religious items said that the holy month of Ramadan brings profit for them. We are here all twelve months of the year. However, during Ramadan, we have bumper sales as people buy more and use more,” he added.

A vendor Musa Ali said the vendors set up their stalls in front of mosques to attract the people going for prayers. “We have a lot of new stock. There is a huge demand for prayer mats and Islamic books.

Prayer mats comes in different sizes. There is a tradition of people buying and gifting these to mosques,” said another vendor.