KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that Pakistan and Iran have historic relations and both countries are tied by bond of Islamic brotherhood.

He said this while talking at an iftar dinner hosted by Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi. Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Deputy Speaker Syeda Shehla Raza, former chief ministers Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Syed Ghous Ali Shah, diplomats from other Islamic countries and prominent members of the business community also attended the iftar dinner.

The governor said that people of both countries had love and affection for each other and this was being cemented with the passage of time. Many Pakistanis travel to Iran frequently to visit the sacred places there, he said.

Lauding the role of Iranian government in relief operations in times of need, the governor said that Iran had always taken lead in case of any natural disaster or calamity in the province. He said that people of Sindh were thankful to their Iranian brothers for their positive gestures over the years.

He said that Karachi had completely changed in the last five years with regard to law and order situation. Now there is a very conducive atmosphere for investment here that is being appreciated and exploited by global investors, he added. He said that investors from Iran must also avail this opportunity and invest in their fields of choice. Consul General of Iran Ahmed Mohammadi thanked the governor for gracing the occasion.